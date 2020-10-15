Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):
- 10/4/2020 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2020 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.
- 9/28/2020 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2020 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.
- 9/28/2020 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.
- 9/25/2020 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.
CAS stock opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.33. Cascades Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 2.1773218 EPS for the current year.
