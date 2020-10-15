Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (TSE: CAS):

10/4/2020 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

9/28/2020 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$13.00.

9/28/2020 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$17.00.

9/25/2020 – Cascades was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

CAS stock opened at C$16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.33. Cascades Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.62.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cascades Inc will post 2.1773218 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

