Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

