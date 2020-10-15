Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (RB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON: RB):

10/13/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/30/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price target on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 9,400 ($122.81) price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) was given a new GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 8,150 ($106.48) price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on the stock.

LON:RB traded down GBX 34 ($0.44) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,672 ($100.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,524.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,170.98. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 73 ($0.95) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L)’s payout ratio is -45.67%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

