Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $20.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 8,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.81. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 305.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

