Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) Shares Gap Up to $129.50

Redcentric plc (RCN.L) (LON:RCN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $129.50, but opened at $135.00. Redcentric plc (RCN.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 21,705 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCN. FinnCap increased their price target on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Redcentric plc (RCN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.02. The company has a market cap of $218.23 million and a P/E ratio of -18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

