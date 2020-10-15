Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.84. 40,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,956. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $871,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,593.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,429,864 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

