Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Up 111.0% in September

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the September 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $97,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alan Berman purchased 2,725,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,938.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,450. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.