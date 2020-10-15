renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $291.10 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $11,436.92 or 1.00414368 BTC on exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $291.10 million and approximately $25.20 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00272987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.33 or 0.01477919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 257.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.27 or 0.00976900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000645 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 25,453 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

