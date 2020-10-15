ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

SOL opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

