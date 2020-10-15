Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Mace Security International (NASDAQ:MACE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Renewable Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Mace Security International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renewable Energy Group $2.64 billion 0.81 $389.73 million $3.75 14.45 Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.81 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Renewable Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International.

Volatility & Risk

Renewable Energy Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Renewable Energy Group and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renewable Energy Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $63.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Renewable Energy Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Renewable Energy Group is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Renewable Energy Group and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renewable Energy Group 21.03% 12.04% 8.02% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Renewable Energy Group beats Mace Security International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments. The company produces biomass-based diesel from various carbon feedstocks, including distillers corn and used cooking oils, and inedible animal fats, as well as from soybean or canola oils. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of biomass-based diesel produced under toll manufacturing arrangements with third party facilities using its feedstocks. In addition, the company provides day-to-day management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities; and construction management and general contracting services for the construction or upgrade of biomass-based diesel production facilities. Further, it sells petroleum-based heating oils and diesel fuels, as well as operates fermentation facilities. The company owns and operates a network of 13 biorefineries, including eleven biorefineries located in the United States and two biorefineries located in Germany. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

