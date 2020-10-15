Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.