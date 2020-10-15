Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,115. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

