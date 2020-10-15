Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $27.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,225,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias sold 283,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $6,573,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 315,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,073.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,945 shares of company stock valued at $17,314,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Repay by 244.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.35. 1,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,024. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

