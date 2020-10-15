Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.