Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.25. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 86,748 shares trading hands.
FRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.
In other news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
