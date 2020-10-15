Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.25. Republic First Bancorp shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 86,748 shares trading hands.

FRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a market cap of $131.84 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harris Wildstein bought 61,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $122,156.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 871,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

