Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.18.

Shares of FRC opened at $121.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

