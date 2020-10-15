Research Analysts Set Expectations for KAR Auction Services Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KAR. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Friday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after buying an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 323,973 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 232.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 460,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 321,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 297,793 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

