Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SASR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 599,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 49.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 784,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 259,736 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.