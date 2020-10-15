Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $42.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

RVNC stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 198.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

