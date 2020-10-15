Reviewing Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) and Flexion Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:FLXN)

Biostar Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:BSPM) and Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flexion Therapeutics has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biostar Pharmaceuticals and Flexion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Flexion Therapeutics 0 1 11 1 3.00

Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 72.40%. Given Flexion Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Biostar Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Biostar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Flexion Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Biostar Pharmaceuticals and Flexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Flexion Therapeutics -174.25% N/A -60.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostar Pharmaceuticals and Flexion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostar Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flexion Therapeutics $72.96 million 8.68 -$149.77 million ($3.93) -3.27

Biostar Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flexion Therapeutics.

Summary

Flexion Therapeutics beats Biostar Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B. It also provides 12 other OTC products and 17 prescription-based pharmaceuticals. The company's OTC products also comprise Ganwang compound paracetamol and amantadine hydrochloride capsule for the relief of common cold, runny nose, sore throat, headache, and fever; Tianqi Dysmenorrhea capsule, a traditional Chinese medicine used for pain and other symptoms associated with menstruation; Deafness Tongqiao pills for hepatobiliary Huosheng, head swelling, deafness and tinnitus, ear pus, dry stool, and urine-yellow; Wenweishu capsules for the treatment of chronic gastritis and pain of epigastric cold; Zhitongtougu ointment for treating joint pain, swelling, tenderness, or dysfunction; and Chuzhang Zehaifu tablets for cataract. Its prescription pharmaceutical products include Danshen granules; Taohuasan pediatric medicines; Jingang tablets; Danxiang Rhinitis tablets; Yanlixiao capsules; Piracetam tablets; Huangyangning tablets; Hyperthyroidism capsules; Fosfomycin Calcium capsules; Qianlietong capsules; Yituo Erythromycin particles; Danshen tablets; Muxiang Shunqi pills; Sifangwei capsules; and Aspirin Enteric-coated tablets. The company also operates a Website that serves as Internet-based China Hepatitis Internet hospital, which offers HBV patients with information on HBV and treatment options, as well as methods to purchase HBV medicines. Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sells its products through distributors and a network of sales people in approximately 28 provinces. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Xianyang, the People's Republic of China.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States. The company also develops FX201 a gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist for pain relief from OA of the knee. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

