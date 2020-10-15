Reviewing Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB)

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Change Healthcare and Carbonite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 1.42 -$947.60 million $1.47 10.18 Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Carbonite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbonite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Change Healthcare and Carbonite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Change Healthcare 0 0 13 1 3.07 Carbonite 0 5 0 0 2.00

Change Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $17.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.16%. Carbonite has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Carbonite.

Profitability

This table compares Change Healthcare and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Change Healthcare -4.34% 14.93% 6.26% Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Change Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats Carbonite on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

