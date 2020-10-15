Reviewing (DEN) (DEN) & Its Rivals

(DEN) (NYSE: DEN) is one of 231 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare (DEN) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio (DEN) $1.27 billion $216.96 million 43.13 (DEN) Competitors $8.54 billion $422.97 million 6.64

(DEN)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than (DEN). (DEN) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of (DEN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of (DEN) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares (DEN) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (DEN) -53.49% -46.09% -12.86% (DEN) Competitors -93.63% 42.67% -0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for (DEN) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (DEN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 (DEN) Competitors 2703 9937 13494 445 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 77.85%. Given (DEN)’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe (DEN) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

(DEN) competitors beat (DEN) on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

