Reviewing First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) & Universal Health Services (OTCMKTS:UHS)

First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Universal Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Services 6.53% 14.75% 6.99%

83.2% of Universal Health Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Universal Health Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Physicians Capital Group and Universal Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Services $11.38 billion 0.83 $814.85 million $9.99 11.12

Universal Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Physicians Capital Group and Universal Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Health Services 1 3 8 0 2.58

Universal Health Services has a consensus price target of $132.36, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Universal Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Health Services is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -14.51, suggesting that its share price is 1,551% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Services beats First Physicians Capital Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Physicians Capital Group Company Profile

First Physicians Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides management, financial, and ancillary healthcare and IT services to the rural and community hospital market in the United States. The company offers hospital administration, billing and revenue cycle management, insurance, and medical supplies services, as well as finance, accounting, and tax services. It also provides physician and nurse staffing services, as well as administrative staffing, including hospital administrator, billing and coding, and non-healthcare provider personnel; and ancillary healthcare and IT services comprising electronic health and medical records solutions, radiology and diagnostic imaging, pathology and laboratory, emergency room care, and physical therapy and rehabilitation services. In addition, the company invests in, manages, and develops properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services consisting of critical access and physician-owned hospitals; federally and state-funded medical clinics; outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient surgical centers, and ancillary services facilities; medical office buildings; and medical equipment, such as CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and surgical equipment. Further, it owns a medical clinic in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Tri-Isthmus Group, Inc. and changed its name to First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. in September 2009. First Physicians Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and/or operated 354 inpatient facilities, and 42 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. Universal Health Services, Inc. founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

