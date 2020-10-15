Reviewing First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.92 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Cortland Bancorp $34.71 million 1.80 $7.28 million N/A N/A

Cortland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp 1.80% 0.55% 0.08% Cortland Bancorp 20.96% 9.62% 0.98%

Volatility and Risk

First Seacoast Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

