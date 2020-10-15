Reviewing Tilray (TLRY) and Its Competitors

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tilray and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -3.34 Tilray Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million 0.80

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tilray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 136 361 409 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 125.66%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 102.26%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

