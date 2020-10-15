REVV Price Hits $0.0224 (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, REVV has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. REVV has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $648,962.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

