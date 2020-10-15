Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 353.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
REXN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 8,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,957. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
