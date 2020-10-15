Rezolute (RZLT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Analysts expect Rezolute to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

RZLT stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Rezolute has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Rezolute news, major shareholder Handok, Inc. bought 375,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,125,000 shares of company stock worth $937,500.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. Its products include RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, a devastating ultra-orphan pediatric disease; and RZ402, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in late stage preclinical program for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

