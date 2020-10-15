Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $207.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.