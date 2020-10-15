Richard Eyre Acquires 5,000 Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) insider Richard Eyre bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.43) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

Shares of LON:NFC opened at GBX 488 ($6.38) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.74. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

NFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

