Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Cut to “Underperform” at National Bank Financial

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

TSE RCH opened at C$38.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$20.51 and a 52-week high of C$41.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.77, for a total transaction of C$583,106.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,285,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,313,845.74. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,231,150.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

