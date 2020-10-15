Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Short Interest Update

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 9,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $444.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,730 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 855,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 211.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

