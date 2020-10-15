RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Shares of RMR opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

