Robert W. Baird Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $120.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.81.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 63.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.