Rocket Pool 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,943.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $113,943.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00022684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.31 or 0.04859615 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00051581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.