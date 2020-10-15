Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) Insider Acquires £6,857.14 in Stock

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) insider Patrick Elliott bought 685,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £6,857.14 ($8,958.90).

Shares of LON ROCK opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.08. Rockfire Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Get Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) alerts:

Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) (LON:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for gold and copper resources in Australia. The company holds seven exploration permits for minerals in Queensland. It holds 100% interest in Copperhead project located in the East Tasmanide Porphyry Tract; Copper Dome tenement project; and The Lighthouse tenement that comprises Plateau, Double Event, Split Rock, Cardigan Dam, and Lower Lighthouse projects located southeast from the gold mining centre of Charters Towers.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources plc (ROCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.