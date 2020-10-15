Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Shares Gap Up to $6.50

Rockhopper Exploration Plc (LON:RKH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.99. Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 634,215 shares changing hands.

RKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Rockhopper Exploration from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

