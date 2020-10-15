Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $254.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation anticipates fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share between $7.40 and $7.60, indicating a year-over-year decline of 13% at the mid-point. Organic sales is expected to decline 8%. Weakness in the automotive, oil and gas and chemical markets, and impact of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to weigh on the company’s fiscal 2020 results. Rockwell Automation has implemented temporary cost containment measures in the wake of uncertain market conditions, which is likely to generate $150 million in savings in fiscal 2020. The earnings estimates for the company’s fourth-quarter and fiscal 2020 have undergone positive revisions lately. Growth in Information Solutions and Connected Services segment, contribution from acquisitions and inorganic investments are likely to contribute to its performance in the days ahead.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROK. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $216.22.

ROK stock opened at $243.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total value of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

