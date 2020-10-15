Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

FLUX stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson bought 150,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Also, CEO Ronald F. Dutt purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 228,125 shares of company stock worth $912,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

