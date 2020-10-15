Roth Capital Trims Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Target Price to $0.50

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $0.60 to $0.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

INUV opened at $0.35 on Monday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.