Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (ROXG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE: ROXG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) was given a new C$2.40 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.50.

9/30/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) was given a new C$2.40 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) was given a new C$2.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) stock opened at C$1.85 on Thursday. Roxgold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.83 million and a PE ratio of 59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

