Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $140.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.82. 17,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $832,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares in the company, valued at $44,738,538.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,820.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,076,742 shares of company stock valued at $110,543,589 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Elastic by 475.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Elastic by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 387.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Elastic by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

