Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $243.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.72.

V opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 143,084 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Visa by 178.9% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Visa by 18.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

