RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

RPM International has raised its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. RPM International has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of RPM opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.22. RPM International has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $90.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,232 shares of company stock worth $9,870,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.90.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

