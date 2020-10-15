RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.01 ($42.36).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

