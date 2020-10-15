Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.08

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as high as $8.40. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 474 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 million, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

