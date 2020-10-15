Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $11.30 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $394.63 million, a PE ratio of -188.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

