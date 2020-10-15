RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €44.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €44.00 ($51.76) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RWE. Berenberg Bank set a €39.50 ($46.47) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.45 ($40.53).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €34.39 ($40.46) on Tuesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.27 and a 200 day moving average of €30.08.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.