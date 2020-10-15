Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €91.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.10 ($103.65).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €86.12 ($101.32) on Monday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €92.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €88.20.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

