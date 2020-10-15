Sanderson Farms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,153 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 120 put options.

SAFM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,040. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

